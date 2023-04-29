Locust Point needs its community garden | READER COMMENTARY

Dave Arndt, manager of the Locust Point Community Garden, and other volunteers are hoping to preserve the green space in their community. The garden, which has 62 plots along with bee hives and fruit trees, is at risk of being sold by Under Armour. March 21, 2023. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

I have resided in Locust Point since 2017, and I became a member of the Locust Point Community Garden in 2022.

I grew up in the suburbs of Pennsylvania and moving to the city was an exciting change. However I missed my roots of planting gardens with my family back home on a yearly basis. I shared happy memories of canning vegetables and fruits with my mom and grandmother. The community garden has brought back that nostalgia (”Under Armour’s exit from Locust Point could uproot community garden,” March 22).

Advertisement

My mom and I are both a part of the garden community, which has allowed us to continue those memories. We have been able to meet our fellow neighbors and work together. To no longer have this green space in the community would be a huge loss. I am hopeful we can maintain this treasured space for many years to come!

— Marissa Cellurale, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.