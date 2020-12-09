The state must do more to fund community colleges | READER COMMENTARY

For 24 years, Maryland’s community colleges have attempted to reach this goal without success, hurting the most vulnerable populations in our communities as a result. The state has an opportunity to fix this funding inequity once and for all by not repeating the same mistakes from the past. In 2008, when the state fell into another economic downturn, the legislature pushed the funding goal out over a decade, where it is slated to reach full funding by 2023. Now that we are in the midst of another economic downturn caused by COVID-19, that goal seems even further out of reach at a time when students need support the most. Community college funding should not be viewed as a budget outlier with a larger than normal percentage increase from the previous year. This micro budgeting perspective is shortsighted and fails to acknowledge the larger macro policy goals of preparing those in our state for the workforce.