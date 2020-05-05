In these uncertain times, community colleges remain an attractive educational option | READER COMMENTARY

With so much unknown about what the future will bring, community colleges provide Maryland families with a certainty: a wonderful educational value right in your backyard (or online). For high school seniors, now is the best time to become acquainted with your local community college and begin college from the comfort of your home for a fraction of the cost. Technology, such as laptop computers, is often available, as is financial aid, for those who qualify. Community college transfer advisers will assist students with determining which courses will transfer to the four-year institution where they plan to eventually enroll. Parents will save tens of thousands of dollars, since a full-time student at a community college usually pays five thousand dollars a year or less for tuition and fees.