What would Jesus do about Nancy Pelosi? | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, speaks during a news conference on May 19, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The conservative Catholic archbishop of San Francisco said Friday, May 20, 2022, that he would no longer allow her to receive communion because of her support for abortion rights. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

For Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco to deny U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the Eucharist, which the Church says is the body of Christ, suggests that the archbishop does not believe that the Eucharist really is the body of Christ (”An archbishop bars Pelosi from Communion over her support for abortion rights,” May 21). How can he presume to deny Jesus who welcomed all to His table?

— Betty Ann Howard, Towson

