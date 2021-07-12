Should bishops give a pass to those who deny church teachings? | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent Baltimore Sun commentary (“Bishops debate over who is worthy of Eucharist when really, no one is — including them,” July 9), the author chastises the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for emphasizing the fact that individuals need to meet certain conditions prior to receiving communion in Catholic churches. But his greater complaint appears to be that the bishops have displayed the audacity to defend Catholic doctrine in general. How should the bishops respond when some of the nation’s most visible “devout” Catholics persist in proudly and publicly rebuffing the Church’s core teachings? By ignoring the situation? Doing so implies that the bishops aren’t serious about what they claim to believe.