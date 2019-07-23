How can I feel safe when a deputy police commissioner can be mugged?

If a deputy police commissioner and his wife can get robbed at gunpoint near Patterson Park, how can a citizen or a visitor to the city of Baltimore feel safe (“New Baltimore deputy police commissioner robbed at gunpoint near Patterson Park,” July 20)?
Yes, the news report stated that the incident occurred at about 9 p.m. as daylight is fading. Is this another reason to, during nighttime hours, lock the windows and doors of one’s home or, if driving, drive fast and not at all in some neighborhoods?
It is a sad commentary about the fine city of Baltimore that the murder count is well on the way to top 300 for the fifth year in a row. That is too many families grieving for lost sons, daughters, mothers and fathers. It is way past time for the elected and other leadership of the city to produce (and not just talk about) results that make Baltimore a safer place to live and visit.
David C. Hill, Baltimore