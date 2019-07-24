Welcome to Baltimore, Daniel Murphy

This is an open letter to Baltimore’s new Deputy Police Commissioner, Daniel Murphy (“Baltimore deputy police commissioner robbed Friday is a civilian who doesn’t carry gun or badge,” July 22), who was recently mugged at gunpoint in the city. I guess that he is so new to the city that no one had time to give him “the talk.”
All of Baltimore is dangerous. Some areas of the city are more dangerous than others. Patterson Park can be OK during the day but can be dangerous at night.
Mr. Murphy was lucky. He and his wife were not hurt. In the future, he should praise Baltimore as a great city but not go there.
D. Anuzis, Towson