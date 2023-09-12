Maryland should reconsider CDL rules | READER COMMENTARY

Dr. James D. Ball, President of Carroll Community College, cuts the ribbon to the new Commercial Driver’s License Range with government and local officials by his side on Oct. 20, 2022. The range helps the school train drivers in as little as eight weeks. (Handout/Baltimore Sun) (Carroll Community College)

In 1970, I became a professional driver and was grandfathered in when the commercial driver’s license or CDL was created. After driving for over 50 years, I stopped and gave up my CDL in April of 2022.

Recently, I was asked by a friend to help him transport our military members to and from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. So I inquired at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration about what it would take to get it back. Here is what they told me: Since it was more than a year, I would have to start all over. That means I would have to get a learner’s permit, find a bus to use to take the driving test, and then I’d have to take the written test.

Needless to say, it wasn’t worth the trouble. Don’t they know that there is a tremendous need for professional drivers for trucks and buses (“Baltimore-area students return to classes with bus delays and some schools closing early due to high temperatures,” Aug. 29)? I guess they figured I forgot how to drive in 16 months.

— Joe Heldmann, Catonsville

