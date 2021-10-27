Overcoming racism by ‘Coming to the Table’ | READER COMMENTARY

I was excited to open The Baltimore Sun and see my friends Betty Kilby Baldwin and Phoebe Kilby on the front page in the article by Johnathan M. Pitts (“A Baltimore woman’s family enslaved another’s ancestors. Now they’re joining forces to erase barriers of race,” Oct. 24). I met Betty and Phoebe through Coming to the Table (CTTT), an organization to which we all belong. I was disappointed that Mr. Pitts did not mention that Betty and Phoebe are part of CTTT. They undertake their work in conjunction with CTTT and there are local affiliate groups of CTTT that people can join in Baltimore City and Annapolis, Harford and Montgomery counties. I mention the latter because people interested in doing the work that Betty and Phoebe are doing can do so by joining one of these groups and one of the many other groups tackling systemic racism.