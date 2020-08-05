xml:space="preserve">
Leaving a baby in a car is no laughing matter | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 05, 2020 2:13 PM
St. Mary's and Safe Kids Coalition uses a wireless monitor to record the temperature outside and inside of a closed vehicle at St. Mary's Market Days in Evansville, Ind. to demonstrate how quickly the interior becomes hot, a serious danger to kids in car seats left unattended. (Darrin Phegley / AP)

In a recent Sunday comic strip, “For Better Or For Worse,” the situation shown (mom forgetting the baby in the car) actually is a serious problem, especially in hot summer weather. Babies have died after being forgotten (or intentionally) left in a car — their little bodies cannot handle the heat and they can’t call for help (”Safe Kids Carroll: Never leave your child alone in a hot car, not even for a minute,” June 6).

You can obtain or make for yourself a “Baby In Car” wristband that you attach to the car seat and put on your wrist whenever the baby is placed in the seat. This can prevent a tragedy. Also don’t forget that “just five minutes” can somehow take a lot longer when you get distracted while running an errand.

Robert Gross, Pikesville

