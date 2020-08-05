Leaving a baby in a car is no laughing matter | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent Sunday comic strip, “For Better Or For Worse,” the situation shown (mom forgetting the baby in the car) actually is a serious problem, especially in hot summer weather. Babies have died after being forgotten (or intentionally) left in a car — their little bodies cannot handle the heat and they can’t call for help (”Safe Kids Carroll: Never leave your child alone in a hot car, not even for a minute,” June 6).
You can obtain or make for yourself a “Baby In Car” wristband that you attach to the car seat and put on your wrist whenever the baby is placed in the seat. This can prevent a tragedy. Also don’t forget that “just five minutes” can somehow take a lot longer when you get distracted while running an errand.
Robert Gross, Pikesville
