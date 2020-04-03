Kudos to The Sun’s Rodricks and Zurawik | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun and two of its journalists in particular, Dan Rodricks and David Zurawik, have outdone themselves in this most trying time (“Fears, face masks and frugality: Adjusting to life in the midst of coronavirus,” April 2).
The reporting of pertinent topics, the bravery of reporting on unpopular subjects and the dedication to your readers are outstanding.
Please continue and stay well.
Celie Hanauer, Abingdon
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.