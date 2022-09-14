Voting should be about policy, not party or personality | READER COMMENTARY

One would think that Charles Blow would veer from his usual topic of anti-Donald Trump rhetoric to a more appropriate remembrance of the evils beset on all Americans on Sept. 11, 2001. But his priorities are pretty obvious. Blow essentially doesn’t understand politics and the voters of the various political persuasions (”Charles M. Blow: Biden shouldn’t apologize to Republicans, they should apologize to America,” Sept. 8).

If one could write a simple equation expressing an individual’s voting mentality, it would probably consist of several variable of varying weights. The variables would consist of voting strictly according to their registered political party, voting according to one’s concurrence with candidate and or party positions and popularity (like or dislike) of a particular candidate. The weighting of these variables is especially important to the integrity of the end result.

Advertisement

Of course, there will be a segment of the electorate that will vote party above all else. Blow, because of his inherent biases, would have his followers believe GOP voters place greater weight on popularity (of Trump) than his political positions. While there are candidate popularity preferences on all sides, one would hope that voting decisions be more heavily weighted to political positions.

This means that the candidates, whoever they may be, are simply the flag bearers for the policies to which the majority of electorate gravitate. That provides the better outcome. Electing or not electing a person based heavily on party and popularity is a bad idea for leadership at all levels of government.

Advertisement

How are the variables in your equation weighted?

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.