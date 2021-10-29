A much-needed perspective on critical race theory | READER COMMENTARY

Kudos to Michelle Deal-Zimmerman for getting it right (”Let’s be critical of the theory that race doesn’t matter,” Oct. 26). I am so tired of the right making up stuff about critical race theory and then storming school board hearings with their signs saying we are making their kids feel bad or words to that effect.
Critical race theory is difficult to understand, but her column clarifies some very important points. It accurately points out that critical race theory is not new. It is 40 years old and has been debated for that long in college seminars. The author states that the core idea being debated is that “racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.” Maybe that concept could be debated in an advanced placement course in senior high school, but it surely is just a bit over the head of elementary and middle schools students and, as she points out, it is unlikely that one would find it being taught in our K-12 schools.
However, I do think there is an opportunity here for these same parents to talk to their children about the “unearned privilege” of being white in a society that has so often denied these same privileges to the children of Black parents. Equity, bias and equality are topics of concern to us all and need to have a place in classroom discussions, as well as in the workplace and at home. These topics are far more relevant to today’s world and can be far better understood than critical race theory — let’s save that for when our kids are in college.
Robert Jervis, Pasadena
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.