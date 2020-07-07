Baltimore’s mayor has enabled mob rule | READER COMMENTARY

A couple weeks ago when I read in The Sun that a radical group gave Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young an ultimatum regarding removal of the Christopher Columbus statues in Baltimore, I expected a quick response from the mayor rebuking this threat and stating that destruction of public or private property would not be tolerated. To my dismay and amazement, I saw no reply in The Sun or on the local newscasts.
Getting home late on the Fourth of July, I was shocked when I saw on the news a group of vigilantes pull down the Columbus statue in Little Italy and throw it into the Inner Harbor. The next morning, I hastily accessed The Sun’s online edition to read Mayor Young’s response. He had none, designating spokesman Lester Davis to speak for him (”Christopher Columbus statue near Little Italy brought down, tossed into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor,” July 4). Mr. Davis stated that “We’ve seen people who have taken to the streets. We have supported them. We will continue to support it.”
Mob rule should neither be tolerated nor supported. The mayor has done both.
Mike Cook, Baltimore
