No one has the right to vandalize art | READER COMMENTARY

Broken portions of the Christopher Columbus statue, created by Italian sculptor Mauro Bigarani, were retrieved from the Inner Harbor after the statue was taken down by protesters in 2020. Will Hemsley, who was commissioned to make a replica, used the salvaged pieces for 3-D scanning in order to make a computer-generated 3-D file from which a life-size statue was made that was then cast. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

As an eyewitness to the protest and destruction of the Christopher Columbus statue, I’m alarmed there’s been no investigation of the 2020 vandalism (“Artist completes replica of Baltimore’s toppled Christopher Columbus statue. A group is now looking for its new home,” April 25). The monument stood in front of my building where I’ve lived for over 30 years. I enjoyed the statue and the illustrations on the marble pedestal.

But to smash a work of art, no matter how much it offends, is wrong. Dumping the shattered Columbus statue in the Jones Falls wasn’t the way to “Put Columbus in his place,” as a Sun’s editorial urged April 27, I learned from my Little Italy neighbors that a plan to move the heavy monument to a safe location was in the works at the time of destruction. Even a private security company had been hired to protect it. Sadly, they were outnumbered on July 4, 2020.

Advertisement

When I walked into Columbus Piazza to find out what was happening, I was knocked down and injured by one of the protesters, yet the police (who were nearby in cars) refused to take a report. I was just warned to be very careful in the future. And as I continued observing from a distance, I was horrified to see the statue toppled. Then the vandals departed — mission accomplished!

Several hours later, I returned to the site, expecting it to be cordoned off with yellow police tape. But the area was abandoned, except for a few onlookers. I noticed stuff laying around and took it upon myself to return with large bags and collect documents, ropes, pieces of smashed marble and lots of identification left behind. The following day officers from my district came by, took a lengthy witness report, and then I helped load my boxes and bags into their car. All this took place on July 5, 2020, the following day. Yet to date I’ve heard nothing; so it appears there was no investigation of the crime.

Advertisement

This sets a dangerous precedent. Are we to understand if one opposes a work of art based on history or political affiliation, it’s OK to destroy it? I’m glad the replica statue exists. Art is part of our heritage; no one has the right to harm it. And if they do, they must be charged with criminal vandalism and arrested.

— Rosalind Nester, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.