Rename Columbus statue to honor indigenous people | READER COMMENTARY

I was happy to read that Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has vetoed a bill that would have renamed the Columbus monument in Herring Run Park so that it would honor victims of police violence (”Baltimore mayor vetoes bill to rename Christopher Columbus obelisk in honor of victims of police violence,” Nov. 16).
Those who suffered at the hands of police deserve a monument thoughtfully designed, sited and uniquely their own. But it was Indigenous people who were victimized by Columbus.
Let the centuries-old Herring Run obelisk recognize these victims. Let visitors question why the monument was renamed. Let them learn the history of these native people, who, as The Sun article states, were “violently enslaved” by Christopher Columbus. Let them learn about this side of Columbus, so often depicted as a hero who discovered America.
Let the education begin.
Angela Bornemann, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.