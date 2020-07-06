Demolition of Columbus statue an insult to Italian Americans | READER COMMENTARY

My father and I had robust discussions about modern civil rights issues in my teens and 20s in the 1960s, comparing the different plights of Italian Americans and African Americans. I am proud of my Italian heritage, as are the 16 million Americans who identify themselves as Italian American, nearly 6% of the population and the fourth largest ethnic group in the country. The demolition of the Columbus statue, which was raised to honor Italian Americans, is an insult to all Italian Americans by people who demonstrate a complete absence of decency and sensitivity because of their lack of knowledge of the great contributions made by all those who have come to make up America’s diverse population.