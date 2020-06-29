Let’s find a better symbol of Italian pride than Christopher Columbus | READER COMMENTARY

Columbus, moreover, carries a burden that St. Patrick or Casimir Pulaski, for example, do not share. That is, Columbus appropriated land from indigenous people and took part in genocidal activities and in introducing race-based slavery to the western hemisphere. Surely there must be a historical character of Italian background more suitable to memorialize, in whom Italian Americans (and the rest of us) can feel some pride. I would suggest the Italian immigrant Arturo Toscanini who was among the greatest orchestral conductors of all time, not to mention a foremost anti-fascist.