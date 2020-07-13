Baltimore needs an organization to consider the future of statues like the Columbus monument | READER COMMENTARY

The demolition of the Columbus statue at the Inner Harbor on July 4 and similar recent events expose difficult issues that need to be addressed, not least because of the widely different opinions involved (”Myths, reality and perspective on Christopher Columbus, statues and protesters,” July 7). But rather than continuing to handle these matters on a case-by-case basis, wouldn’t it make sense to join, if available or create if not, an organization comprising interested parties of all persuasions, as well as historians and other related professionals, to address these matters? Hopefully, they might develop some standards for which monuments should be removed from view and which, on balance, should continue to rest in the public space?