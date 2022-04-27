Columbus statue was dumped in the Jones Falls, not the harbor | READER COMMENTARY

Broken portions of the Christopher Columbus statue, created by Italian sculptor Mauro Bigarani, were retrieved after the statue was taken down by protesters in 2020. Will Hemsley, who was commissioned to make a replica, used the salvaged pieces for 3-D scanning in order to make a computer-generated 3-D file from which a life-size statue was made that was then cast. (Amy Davis/ The Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

As Baltimore’s newspaper of record, The Sun has an obligation to keep the facts straight, no matter what the subject (“Artist completes replica of Baltimore’s toppled Christopher Columbus statue. A group is now looking for its new home,” April 25). While it sounds romantic to say the Christopher Columbus statue was dumped in the harbor, that is off by several city blocks. Once toppled, the statue was tossed into the adjacent Jones Falls. Would you describe Mr. Trash Wheel, also situated in the Jones Falls, as being located in the harbor?

— Donna Beth Joy Shapiro, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.