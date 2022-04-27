Columbus statue was dumped in the Jones Falls, not the harbor | READER COMMENTARY

As Baltimore’s newspaper of record, The Sun has an obligation to keep the facts straight, no matter what the subject (“Artist completes replica of Baltimore’s toppled Christopher Columbus statue. A group is now looking for its new home,” April 25). While it sounds romantic to say the Christopher Columbus statue was dumped in the harbor, that is off by several city blocks. Once toppled, the statue was tossed into the adjacent Jones Falls. Would you describe Mr. Trash Wheel, also situated in the Jones Falls, as being located in the harbor?
— Donna Beth Joy Shapiro, Baltimore
