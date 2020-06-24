Renaming Columbus monument to honor police violence victims is a poor choice | READER COMMENTARY

Yes, a name change is long overdue. It’s a no-brainer, but this proposed name change needs to be deleted. The enlightened among us have got the message loud and clear. Change is at hand. Having said so, kindly allow this 88-year-old dinosaur to offer some advice to you young ones who are leading the charge: It’s going to happen. But I have news for you. It’s not going to happen overnight. I know, I know, you want it yesterday. That’s not the way our democratic process works. I know what it is to be your age. Hopefully, you’ll reach my stage in life one day with reasonably good health and the love of a wonderful family.