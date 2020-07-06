With Columbus statue, Hogan chooses to act like Trump, the mayor like Elijah Cummings | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan’s veiled criticism of Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, issuing a statement that included the sentence, “Baltimore City leaders need to regain control of their own streets and immediately start making them safer,” is straight out of Donald J. Trump’s playbook of blame (”Removal of Baltimore’s Christopher Columbus statue stirs emotions, from horror to glee,” July 5). The article in The Baltimore Sun about the toppling of the Christopher Columbus statue quoted Lester Davis, a spokesman for Mayor Young: “The governor has made a practice out of engaging in hot rhetoric that we largely ignore because it’s not productive and not helpful.” He described Governor Hogan as pandering to his political base. “We let him get it out of his system and we just focus on doing what’s best for the people of Baltimore,” Mr. Davis added.