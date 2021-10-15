xml:space="preserve">
When do we celebrate Italian Americans? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 15, 2021 10:27 AM
Wolf Ramerez of Houston, Texas, center, joins others with the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of Texas in holding up his fists as indigenous and environmental activists protest in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. President Joe Biden issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day this year, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The Baltimore Sun’s article about Indigenous Peoples Day was very informative and appreciated (”More Marylanders now identify as Indigenous amid call for more accurate record keeping,” Oct. 11). I had not known that 128,650 Marylanders self-identified as American Indian or Alaska Native. While self-identification leaves a lot of leeway, that’s some 2% of the population. I’ve always empathized with the plight of Native Americans, so this was an eye-opener. That said, the article triggered other questions. Three such questions come to mind:

First, how many Marylanders self identify as Italian American? This is important since Indigenous Peoples Day (still a federal holiday) has effectively eliminated Columbus Day, which was a traditional day to celebrate Italian heritage in America. I know there are at least three since my grandfather was born and raised in Italy and I have two sisters. I suspect here are a lot more.

Second, the article implies that Christopher Columbus is no longer entitled to celebratory status due to allegations that he tortured and enslaved people. OK, I get that, but what did Native Americans do when they defeated a rival tribe or people in battle? I think it may have involved torture and slavery.

Third, exactly what is meant by the term, “accountable?” I raise this question since our leaders advised us that those who vandalized the Columbus statue and tossed it in the harbor in downtown Baltimore — in plain view of the police, cameras and witnesses — would be “held accountable.” I see and hear this word so much, but it appears more and more another way to get out of another uncomfortable conversation.

Michael Papa, Perry Hall

