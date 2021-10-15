When do we celebrate Italian Americans? | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun’s article about Indigenous Peoples Day was very informative and appreciated (”More Marylanders now identify as Indigenous amid call for more accurate record keeping,” Oct. 11). I had not known that 128,650 Marylanders self-identified as American Indian or Alaska Native. While self-identification leaves a lot of leeway, that’s some 2% of the population. I’ve always empathized with the plight of Native Americans, so this was an eye-opener. That said, the article triggered other questions. Three such questions come to mind:
First, how many Marylanders self identify as Italian American? This is important since Indigenous Peoples Day (still a federal holiday) has effectively eliminated Columbus Day, which was a traditional day to celebrate Italian heritage in America. I know there are at least three since my grandfather was born and raised in Italy and I have two sisters. I suspect here are a lot more.
Second, the article implies that Christopher Columbus is no longer entitled to celebratory status due to allegations that he tortured and enslaved people. OK, I get that, but what did Native Americans do when they defeated a rival tribe or people in battle? I think it may have involved torture and slavery.
Third, exactly what is meant by the term, “accountable?” I raise this question since our leaders advised us that those who vandalized the Columbus statue and tossed it in the harbor in downtown Baltimore — in plain view of the police, cameras and witnesses — would be “held accountable.” I see and hear this word so much, but it appears more and more another way to get out of another uncomfortable conversation.
Michael Papa, Perry Hall
