Columbia needs stream restoration project | READER COMMENTARY

I have lived in the Long Reach Village of Columbia for over 40 years. And while my personal backyard is modest, my greater backyard is the managed open space of the Columbia Association. I have watched over the years as the stream in my neighborhood morphed into a waterway enjoyed by the residents and the wildlife around it. Humans stroll the paths, ride their bikes, play at tot lots, and watch the seasons change. Songbirds, deer, fox, owls and woodpeckers abound. The old growth beech forest reminds us of an earlier Maryland as we watch the succession of the younger forest mature and flourish. This is our backyard and we need to take care of it.
When Jackson Pond was designed in the early 1970s, it was designed for a purpose — water retention. As Columbia grew, the original runoff limits were exceeded. More water meant more erosion; more erosion meant more sediment; more sediment meant more frequent and expensive dredging. Jackson Pond has been dredged four times at the cost of millions of dollars and needs dredging again. Age has also taken its toll on the small control dams (called weirs) that slowed the flow of water. The stream banks are washing away by fast-moving water. Some of the trees have exposed roots and are near toppling. Our backyard needs some help.
The Elkhorn Stream Restoration Project is an effort to restore the infrastructure to meet the needs of today’s evolved use. It will slow the flow of stormwater reducing the erosion of fast-moving streams that excise the banks. Some homeowners will benefit by stopping the erosion of their own properties. Everyone will see the generation of more plants that take root along the banks. The many trees will serve as a riparian buffer when the water slows and erosion ceases.
We need this water infrastructure project. It will improve our environment and assure that 50 years from now my great grandchildren can enjoy my backyard the way I do.
Timothy Titus, Columbia
