Columbia needs stream restoration project | READER COMMENTARY

I have lived in the Long Reach Village of Columbia for over 40 years. And while my personal backyard is modest, my greater backyard is the managed open space of the Columbia Association. I have watched over the years as the stream in my neighborhood morphed into a waterway enjoyed by the residents and the wildlife around it. Humans stroll the paths, ride their bikes, play at tot lots, and watch the seasons change. Songbirds, deer, fox, owls and woodpeckers abound. The old growth beech forest reminds us of an earlier Maryland as we watch the succession of the younger forest mature and flourish. This is our backyard and we need to take care of it.