Howard senior center should have minority contractor | READER COMMENTARY

Though I’m approaching 80, and with all due respect to Howard County Councilmembers Opel Jones and Christiana Rigby, I’m diametrically opposed (and I don’t see myself as being harsh and unfair in this case) to spending one dime on the East Columbia 50+ Center unless the contract to do so goes to a Black contractor (”‘It is time to reinvest in this community’: Hundreds rally in support of East Columbia 50+ Center renovation,” April 30.