Symphony of Lights can continue but not on sensitive parkland | READER COMMENTARY

In the past, Symphony of Lights was held in the parking fields behind the Merriweather Pavilion. Now that Howard Hughes is building on that land, it became necessary to find a new site. IMA, the promoter for pavilion concerts and the producer of Symphony of Lights for the hospital, proposed to hold the event on the pavilion grounds. This was done in 2018 but involved unwanted incursions onto the Columbia Association’s Symphony Woods parkland. The association asked that the hospital find a more appropriate site but did allow the 2019 event to take place at the pavilion with the agreement that 2019 would be the last year this would happen.