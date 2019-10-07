As co-founder of Less Plastic Please, an organization working to reduce single-use plastic in Howard County, we would like to thank the Columbia Association for their dedication to the environment (“Some in Howard County pushing for climate emergency declaration,” Sept. 6).
Last month, the board unanimously passed a climate emergency resolution. The resolution will help the public understand the existential threat of climate collapse. This is not about feel-good rhetoric. It is about the need to switch out politics as usual.
Through the Climate Emergency Declaration, the board is officially recognizing the disastrous consequences of the accelerating climate breakdown for the citizens of Howard County and the need for a massive mobilization to restore a safe climate at emergency speed.
Pat Hersey
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.