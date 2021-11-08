xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Tom Matte was a true champion (despite one especially bad call) | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 08, 2021 2:12 PM
Former Baltimore Colt running back Tom Matte waves during a 2014 awards ceremony at the Sports Legends Museum in Baltimore. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).
Thanks for a wonderful tribute to the Baltimore Colts immortal good guy Tom Matte (”Tom Matte, former Baltimore Colt who starred in NFL playoffs as running back and emergency quarterback, dies,” Nov. 3).

As a lifelong fan, I must point out that in 1965, when he filled in for our injured quarterbacks and the Colts were winning a championship game with the Packers 10-7, the referees allowed Green Bay to tie the game with a kick that was wide of the mark. Look at the films. The home team Packers went on to win in overtime.

Tom Matte’s immortality was falsely denied. Then, next season, the cloddish National Football League raised the heights of the vertical goal posts. Maybe the heightened goal posts should be renamed in his honor.

Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

