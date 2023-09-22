Colts game will stir some unpleasant memories | READER COMMENTARY

A Mayflower moving van carrying the Baltimore Colts' equipment leaves Baltimore for Indianapolis in the middle of the night 39 years ago on March 28, 1984 (not that anyone is holding a grudge). File. (Lloyd Pearson/Baltimore Sun) (Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Pearson)

As an old Baltimore Colts fan, I am writing in advance of the now-Indianapolis Colts coming to town this weekend to play the Ravens in order to defend our still-ruffled feathers. They are ruffled for good reason. The Colts, with their 1958 victory in “The Greatest Football Game Ever Played” became the instant center of our blue-collar, marble-stepped town’s new civic pride. And then they were stolen away (”Ravens vs. Colts scouting report for Week 3: Who has the edge?” Sept. 21).

And there were tacky rub-it-ins.

It started in 1984 with the infamous drunken airport news conference of Colts owner Robert Irsay who promised he wasn’t moving his team. This was shortly followed by his team sneaking off to Indianapolis in the middle of the night leaving Baltimore for 12 years without a National Football League franchise. Then John Unitas had to threaten to sue the Indianapolis team for carrying all the records he made here as Baltimore’s immortal quarterback in their press guide as having been made in Indiana.

In 1996, when a football team was finally found for Baltimore, Indy was asked to give back the Colts name. Oh, sure, they graciously said, for $25 million. And this Sunday, 39 years after they sneaked out of Baltimore, they are still wearing exactly the same white helmet with blue horseshoe and shirt with two shoulder stripes uniform the team originated here.

Despite all this, Baltimore will be hospitable this weekend. But to commemorate the number of years we have been without the Colts, we should beat them by a margin of 39 points.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

