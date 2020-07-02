Jerry Coller was an extraordinary and caring physician | READER COMMENTARY

Dr. Jerry Coller deserved every inch of his fine obit (”Jerome J. Coller, internist and physician’s physician, dies,” June 28). My husband and I were his patients some 40 years ago. A surgeon operated on my husband at that time for lung cancer, but informed me that night he was sure the primary was in the pancreas and that my husband would have maybe 6 months to live.
Dr. Coller rushed over to Sinai Hospital to see me very late in the evening. The Intensive Care Unit insisted I couldn’t see my husband until he was in recovery. But Dr. Coller said “Nonsense.” He got me a gown, mask, gloves and slippers and escorted me into the I.C.U. holding my hand all the while.
Dr. Coller also suggested we pursue other tests, and so we did. With radiation therapy, my husband lived almost 10 years longer, as lung cancer was always the primary.
Bless you for being an advocate for all of your patients, Dr. Coller, and the very best friend we were fortunate to have in our lives.
Myrna Silverstein, Baltimore
