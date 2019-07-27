How to get Baltimore teens into college

The road to college is not easy for many Baltimore students (“Baltimore should model vocational education on Green Street Academy,” July 1). Many are the first in their family to attend college and face significant challenges. At CollegeBound, we work in city schools alongside school counselors and teachers to provide college advising. We take students on college bus tours, convene college fairs in the high schools, and help with the complicated financial aid and college application processes. And we award close to $3 million in college need‐based grants and scholarships to Baltimore city schools’ graduates.