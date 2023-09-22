Vietnam protests and the dawn of ‘woke’ | READER COMMENTARY

A crowd of demonstrators gather at the Washington Monument for the Moratorium Day peace rally to protest the Vietnam War on Nov. 15, 1969. The attendance was estimated at 200,000 people. (AP Photo) (AP)

Michael S. Roth’s recent commentary in The Baltimore Sun (“College students were ‘woke’ in the ‘60s, annoying to elders and drivers of social change; meet their successors,” Sept. 18) brought back vivid images of being in college at American University in Washington, D.C. from 1967 to 1971. The opposition to the war in Vietnam was rampant among D.C. college students then. We didn’t consider ourselves “woke,” we considered ourselves anti-war activists.

College students from all over the country converged on our campus and on all the D.C. college campuses, sleeping on the floors of any building that allowed it. One of my memories was when I was going into my dorm spring of my junior year when a friend of mine from the College Young Democrats shocked me in the lobby. He went to Kent State. I told him I was worried about him, and he said I should have been. He was there! He could have been shot by police.

I was at the protest at the Washington Monument with thousands of other college students, not just from the D.C., but from campuses all over the country. Another memory was when there was a huge protest on a hill at Ward Circle on the edge of our campus. Police stationed themselves with tear gas to break it up. I ran as fast as I could before the tear gas could get me.

Lastly, boys who had no plans for graduate school suddenly took the standardized admissions tests to get student deferments from the war. Thank you, Michael S. Roth, for reminding me that I was “woke” in college (and beyond to this day).

— Patricia “Patsy” Gould Parker, Phoenix, Arizona

