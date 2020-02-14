Absolutely amazing! Someone from within the University of Maryland, College Park (“What you need to know about Darryll Pines, the next University of Maryland president,” Feb. 13) was identified and found capable of being promoted to president. This has got to be a first in the public education industry. Local school boards please take note: It can be done.
I wish Dr. Pines the best in his new position and hope University System of Maryland Board of Regent’s Chair Linda Gooden will remind Dr. Pines one of his chief responsibilities should be to identify and train his replacement over the new few years.
H. Glen Miller, White Hall
