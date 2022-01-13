Fight crime by offering a better path for offenders | READER COMMENTARY

Bravo and congratulations to James Ruffin III for his recent graduation from University of Baltimore (”His college career began at Jessup prison and finished onstage with a degree from the University of Baltimore,” Dec. 30)! No small feat considering the environment as he began his coursework. Life behind bars is often violent and depressing with few opportunities to improve your education and prepare for a more successful, crime-free life in the future. Thank goodness for the forward thinking and humane folks at UB’s Second Chance College Program that helped turn Mr. Ruffin’s life around.