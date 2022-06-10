Return of in-person learning has changed college experience | READER COMMENTARY

Mercedes Halford, a UMBC freshman from Columbia, pauses on her way to class for pie, offered by Danielle Baron of the campus's Hillel organization in honor of March 14, 2022 also known as Pi Day. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The recent article, “As higher education enrollment numbers lower nationwide, trends at Maryland universities and colleges vary” (June 6), noted my experience as a student starting college at University of Maryland, Baltimore County,,during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that article told just part of my story. I think the missing pieces can offer important insight into what college students across Maryland and across the country have experienced over the last two years.

As described in the article, I withdrew from UMBC in the fall of 2020, not returning in the spring of 2021. However, when I did return in the fall of 2021, the situation had changed a great deal. Many classes were in person and, most importantly for me, student clubs and organizations were running in person again. Returning to UMBC, I lived on campus, joined three clubs, found a network of friends and took all my courses in person while living with masking and some social distancing. While COVID disrupted my life and those of my peers, I adapted, and I have found my own way to succeed.

Advertisement

Evidence of students’ excitement to return to in-person learning is visible in the number of first-year students joining UMBC since the fall of 2021. UMBC has seen big increases in these numbers and last year saw its largest-ever incoming class of first-year students. Plus, graduate student numbers are increasing as people are thinking more about their career opportunities. And, with more courses available online and hybrid than before the pandemic, many students who left before earning their degree, even several years ago, are returning to finish their degrees in ways that work for their schedules.

The diligence of my fellow students and the faculty and staff at UMBC in following COVID protocols enabled the safe reopening that aided in my success returning to campus. I am more confident in my future with UMBC due to these successes and the social support systems that being in person has provided. Many students at UMBC and elsewhere have experienced aspects of my story. I know I cannot speak for everyone, but I suspect that a desire for community, which learning in person provides best, has driven many students’ college decisions during the pandemic.

Advertisement

— Alex Bauserman, Owings Mills

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.