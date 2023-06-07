Elite colleges are failing at economic diversity | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Columnist David Brooks (“David Brooks: Let’s smash the college admissions process,” June 2) presents what could be a revolution in the who and how of selecting those who enter our institutions of higher learning. This should be required reading for those in power at our nation’s colleges and universities, especially those that are considered “elite.”

Imagine if the changes outlined in the column were instituted for one or two generations. Brooks laments the current situation of “an educated elite who doesn’t know much about the rest of America.” A family with lower class roots might eventually have more members who at least approach the level of educated elites and these members would indeed know much about the rest of America.

He needs to be careful, though. Some will cherry-pick his mention of “the wrong kind of families” and his attempt to understand the grievances of “Trump populists” and label him as a reactionary or worse. However, the hard truths of our country’s dysfunctional college admissions system cannot be ignored. Let the revolution begin.

— Robin Haines, Woodstock

