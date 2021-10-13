The burden of fixing admissions falls on colleges, not student applicants | READER COMMENTARY

She calls out all of the participants in the overwhelmed admissions process as contributors to its dysfunction, yet she singles out the most innocent victims among them, prospective students, to fix the problem through unilateral action that undermines their self-interest in obtaining the best possible college admission package. Any parent who has experienced the college admissions grind can testify to its arbitrariness and unpredictability: Some similarly ranked schools will love your applicant and shower them with incentives to accept admission while others reject them. Go figure.