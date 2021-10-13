The burden of fixing admissions falls on colleges, not student applicants | READER COMMENTARY

While Sara Harberson certainly has the background to speak authoritatively about problems in the college admissions process, her advice to applicants is not helpful (”Another record year for college applications? Please, no,” Oct. 11).
She calls out all of the participants in the overwhelmed admissions process as contributors to its dysfunction, yet she singles out the most innocent victims among them, prospective students, to fix the problem through unilateral action that undermines their self-interest in obtaining the best possible college admission package. Any parent who has experienced the college admissions grind can testify to its arbitrariness and unpredictability: Some similarly ranked schools will love your applicant and shower them with incentives to accept admission while others reject them. Go figure.
For a student, the only way to find out what will happen is to apply. Much more needs to be done by the likes of Ms. Harberson to clean up the admissions process to make it more transparent and fair before asking students to somehow come up with solutions to the admissions dilemma.
Robert Flynn, West Friendship
