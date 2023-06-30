Colorblind college admission is constitutional | READER COMMENTARY

In 1896, Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote what has been called the Great Dissent. It was the only dissent in Plessy v. Ferguson, a case that established legal segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine. In his dissent, Justice Harlan said the Constitution was “colorblind” and that the majority opinion would lead to decades of race hate. Justice Harlan words proved to be prophetic.

The recent ruling to eliminate race as a consideration in college admissions is a long overdue step to reassert the Constitution’s status as colorblind (”In affirmative action and student loan cases, advocates fear losses for racial equity,” June 29). When race is used in college admissions, some people gain and some people lose. It is nothing but discrimination to make up for past discrimination. I understand the intent, but I question the logic of using discrimination to fight discrimination. There is no good discrimination. It’s all bad even for a good cause.

If schools use economic need instead of race, they would lift all poor boats instead of lifting some poor boats and sinking other poor boats as existed prior to this ruling. Colleges, by using economic need, will receive all the diversity they could ever want or need. Look at the numbers. Using economic need helps those in need without divvying us up by race. It may actually give college more room for diversity, not less. Discrimination always hurts someone. Always.

Ending college admissions by race helps to restore the Constitution to it’s rightful status as a colorblind document.

— Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

