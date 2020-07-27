Alcohol monitoring issues amid pandemic underscore infrastructure investment failure | READER COMMENTARY

We have seen evidence for why bars, and restaurants that operate as pseudo bars, should not be trusted to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Baltimore. Initial directives from Gov. Larry Hogan to cancel large gatherings were largely ignored when permits issued to liquor establishments for St. Patrick’s Day bar crawls were canceled. Many of these businesses continued to advertise the events through social media, actively encouraging people to disregard the potential health risks. Compliance with the directives was spotty and enforcement nearly nonexistent.