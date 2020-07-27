Alcohol monitoring issues amid pandemic underscore infrastructure investment failure | READER COMMENTARY

We have seen evidence for why bars, and restaurants that operate as pseudo bars, should not be trusted to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Baltimore. Initial directives from Gov. Larry Hogan to cancel large gatherings were largely ignored when permits issued to liquor establishments for St. Patrick’s Day bar crawls were canceled. Many of these businesses continued to advertise the events through social media, actively encouraging people to disregard the potential health risks. Compliance with the directives was spotty and enforcement nearly nonexistent.
Governor Hogan responded with an order to close bars and restaurants, but permitted them to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption, functionally creating more off-premises outlets — exactly the type of outlet which has been documented to be the most problematic according to research. Business models shifted to home deliveries and “cocktails-to-go,” with little training or guidance on preventing illegal sales and virtually no monitoring for compliance.
We did not before, nor do we now, have the enforcement infrastructure to monitor implementation of the expanded privileges given to licensees. The issues with enforcement during the pandemic are a microcosm of a systemic failure to invest in compliance monitoring of alcohol outlets. Licensees have avoided complying with liquor laws in the past and many feel confident they will not suffer consequences now.
Our focus on the COVID-19 pandemic should not blind us to alcohol related public health threats being exacerbated by our response to the pandemic itself.
Barbara Valeri, Baltimore
The writer is a member of the leadership team for Baltimore Good Neighbors Coalition.
