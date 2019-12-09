I am the volunteer co-lead for the Maryland Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Initiative, a public health professional and a Baltimore area mom of two little boys. Climate change and other environmental issues keep me up at night. I am writing in support of state Sen. Paul Pinsky’s commentary describing the lack of leadership from the Hogan administration on climate change (“Sen. Pinsky: Gov. Hogan’s lip service on the environment,” Dec. 3). I was appalled to learn about so many issues where Gov. Larry Hogan has voiced support for environmental issues and then failed to act. I hope Governor Hogan can show more environmental leadership moving forward.
This legislative session, Del. Kumar Barve, a Montgomery County Democrat, and Sen. Chris West, a Baltimore County Republican, will be introducing legislation to phase out Maryland’s six remaining coal-fired power plants while providing a just transition plan for workers. These coal plants degrade the air quality for many Marylanders resulting in chronic health conditions including asthma. Burning coal also accelerates climate change.
Governor Hogan needs to do more than pay lip service to coal plants and the environmental issues raised in Senator Pinsky’s op-ed. The health and future of Marylanders rely on it.
Julie Klinger-Luht, Towson
