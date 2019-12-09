I am the volunteer co-lead for the Maryland Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Initiative, a public health professional and a Baltimore area mom of two little boys. Climate change and other environmental issues keep me up at night. I am writing in support of state Sen. Paul Pinsky’s commentary describing the lack of leadership from the Hogan administration on climate change (“Sen. Pinsky: Gov. Hogan’s lip service on the environment,” Dec. 3). I was appalled to learn about so many issues where Gov. Larry Hogan has voiced support for environmental issues and then failed to act. I hope Governor Hogan can show more environmental leadership moving forward.