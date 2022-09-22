Blame Ravens coaches for the tough Miami loss | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts next to down judge David Oliver (24) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

It is easy to blame a terrible defense, especially safeties who seemed clueless in the second half as they let Miami receivers run them ragged. But once again it is the clumsy coaching of John Harbaugh and Greg Roman who deserve near-total responsibility for one of the worst losses in NFL history. A 35-14 lead and give up four touchdowns in 15 minutes (”Ravens film study: How Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got so open on his two big scores,” Sept. 20)?

As they did in crucial last-minute situations in 2021 against Green Bay, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, it was Harbaugh and Roman in this game who called repeatedly for obvious, battering-ram runs into the strongest part of the Miami defense on fourth-and-one — on at least seven key plays. And failed on all but one.

Their decisions — four straight charges up the middle, one a costly fumble — cost the Ravens an easy touchdown when they were first-and-goal at the one-yard line early in the game. Then the truly dumb strategic move to try another fourth-and-one run on their own 40-yard line later when the situation was growing dire! The only time they tried a smart play was a fake run and pass to a wide-open Mark Andrews for a touchdown.

Please find a coaching job in Canada, fellows. The Ravens have lost far too many games due mainly to your pathetic leadership and play calling.

— Fred Hill, Arrowsic, Maine

