Biden wrong to send cluster bombs to Ukraine | READER COMMENTARY

Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration recently decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) (Mohammad Zaatari/AP)

I sincerely appreciated the recent editorial cartoon (”Shipping cluster bombs to Ukraine is a slight shift,” July 11) about President Joe Biden’s unwise decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine. Obviously, Biden is not Donald Trump. However, Biden has gone to the dark side a few times. For example, he went for political reasons to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, a pariah for those of us concerned about human rights.

And now Biden has blundered again with his approval to send those bombs to a country experiencing an ongoing assault. It was ludicrous to hear a member of the Biden administration justify the sale of those horrible weapons by claiming Ukraine is running out of ammunition. In 2008, the United Nations convention that banned the use of cluster munitions was signed, but the United States, Russia and Israel refused to add their signatures.

A significant number of the bomblets fail to explode on impact and can remain unexploded for years. This has resulted in children being killed in countries where a military conflict had occurred. President Biden surely knows this. So why would he send such a weapon to Ukraine?

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

