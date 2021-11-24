Washing clothes of others? In India, we’ve been there, done that. | READER COMMENTARY

I remember my mother having a dhobi book where she would date and write down meticulously a list of clothes the dhobi would collect from her for washing. There was no question of leaving a bag of dirty laundry on one’s patio for the dhobi to collect as happens with the American clients of SudShare. Instead, women knew their dhobis well, from where they came, if they were married or single (the married ones being trusted more), if they had children or not (the ones with children judged to be the ones who will work hard and return with clean and starched clothes).