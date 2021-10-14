Cloth diapers are still an environmentally friendly alternative | READER COMMENTARY

News of supply chain problems now affecting diapers brought back fond memories for me of Baltimore’s old Nu-Dy-Per Baby Service, which delivered freshly laundered cloth diapers to our house back in the mid-1970s when my daughter was very young. We got the first six months as a gift (”ShareBaby provides parents with baby items amid diaper shortage,” Oct. 7).
We just put the soiled ones in a pail on the front porch and fresh diapers were delivered weekly to our door. No plastic, single-use diapers to molder in landfills for eternity.
Amazingly, a quick computer search shows cotton delivered diapers are still available in Baltimore and elsewhere. They advertise that most children who use cloth diapers transition to potty training quicker, saving $1,000 overall.
But to me, it is a memory of a special time in my life, and my daughter’s.
Larry Carson, Columbia
