xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Cloth diapers are still an environmentally friendly alternative | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 14, 2021 9:47 AM
In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Berny Lopez, an operations specialist for Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, moves donated diapers at the organization's drop-off site for items to help refugees from Afghanistan, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)
News of supply chain problems now affecting diapers brought back fond memories for me of Baltimore’s old Nu-Dy-Per Baby Service, which delivered freshly laundered cloth diapers to our house back in the mid-1970s when my daughter was very young. We got the first six months as a gift (”ShareBaby provides parents with baby items amid diaper shortage,” Oct. 7).

We just put the soiled ones in a pail on the front porch and fresh diapers were delivered weekly to our door. No plastic, single-use diapers to molder in landfills for eternity.

Amazingly, a quick computer search shows cotton delivered diapers are still available in Baltimore and elsewhere. They advertise that most children who use cloth diapers transition to potty training quicker, saving $1,000 overall.

But to me, it is a memory of a special time in my life, and my daughter’s.

Larry Carson, Columbia

