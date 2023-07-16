Orioles closer needs a two-seam fastball | READER COMMENTARY

Félix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles warms up during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) (John Froschauer/AP)

After watching Félix Bautista give up another home run in the late innings to lose the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, it seems to me he needs to add one more pitch (”Orioles reset: Félix Bautista has earned his All-Star reputation. Just ask the hitters who’ve faced him.” July 10).

Bautista’s overhand throwing motion and power arm are unhittable when he has command of both his four-seamer and split. Unfortunately, being human, he doesn’t always have command of either. What he needs to do — to become literally unhittable — is to develop and perfect a two-seam fastball to go with his other two devastating pitches.

Bautista’s overhand throwing motion will cause a two-seamer to naturally sink instead of the normal left to right movement that is usually seen in this pitch when thrown by a right hander. Yennier Cano can show Bautista his grip, but no one throws from as high as Bautista.

If Bautista successfully develops this pitch, my prediction is he will become the best reliever in baseball history — assuming he stays healthy. If this happens, I hope that the Orioles will be able to afford to keep him long term.

Isn’t it great to have so many young Orioles? This is a wonderful time for Orioles fans!

— Gary Haddock, Parkville

