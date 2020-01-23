Hillary Clinton says that “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders. She sounds like someone in a high school in crowd, ignorant and conceited, convinced that her own opinion is universal. “Nobody” currently includes about 20% of voters polled, some 5 million donors, several members of Congress, National Nurses United, Dream Defenders, the Sunrise Movement, climate scientists, the vast number of doctors who want to see Medicare for All, several reputable economists and more.
Most of us already knew we were nobody to people like Hillary Clinton. That is what has been wrong with the system: It only works for people they think are somebody. We believe it should work for everybody.
Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore
