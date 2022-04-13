Maryland’s new climate law doesn’t go far enough | READER COMMENTARY

Marvin Hayes, Baltimore Compost Collective manager, leads chants as the SB7 Coalition Inc. holds a rally to shutdown the city's BRESCO trash incinerator and advocate for building a zero waste infrastructure. July 29, 2020. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Scott Dance’s recent article, “Climate bill accelerating Maryland’s shift from fossil fuels set to become law after Hogan withholds expected veto” (April 8), accurately reports the Climate Solutions Now Act has a goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 60% by 2031 in line with similar goals in 16 other states.

However, the article should have gone a little deeper and informed Maryland taxpayers and electricity ratepayers those reduction targets allow the use of dirty energy like burning trash (which is mostly single-use plastic), burning trees (which we can’t regrow fast enough), and burning methane extracted from industrially-farmed chickens and hogs. Maryland ratepayers are even currently forced to subsidize this dirty energy with every utility bill they pay.

A recent estimate by the nonprofit PEER found that between 2008 and 2030, Maryland ratepayers will likely spend about half a billion dollars on this dirty energy. No reasonable person would consider these options “renewable” though the state’s flawed renewable energy program does just that. Our legislators had a chance to stop this with a bill introduced by Del. Vaughn Stewart, but they failed to act. The only reason for not acting they offered was that the subsidy program is a “can of worms.”

If we are going to solve this climate crisis together, we need one of our important community pillars, The Baltimore Sun, to go a little bit deeper in its reporting so that the residents of Maryland can adequately fight climate change while protecting their pocketbooks.

Andrew Hinz, Baltimore

