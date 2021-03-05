Make reduced greenhouse gas emissions a top priority | READER COMMENTARY

Not mentioned in your editorial is that the Climate Solutions Now bill would bring the benefit of electric buses to more of Maryland because it would require the Maryland Transit Administration to start converting to zero-emission buses by 2023. Transportation is one of the largest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions in Maryland and a principal source of air pollution. Electrification of the transit bus fleet is an essential strategy in achieving necessary greenhouse gas emission reduction and in reducing air pollution that will result in health benefits for Baltimore residents. Those same benefits will accrue to bus riders and residents across Maryland since MTA buses serve many other counties in the state.