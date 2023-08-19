GOP trapped in costly climate denial | READER COMMENTARY

General Electric light bulbs are displayed in a supermarket in New York in 2021. U.S. Department of Energy rules now require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient lightbulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and LED bulbs that last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Paul Krugman hits the nail on the head in writing about how climate denial has become a front in the culture wars (“Climate change has become culture-war issue at the worst possible time,” Aug. 9), one example being the hysterical reaction of right-wing conservatives to the potential regulation of gas stoves.

Another example occurred in 2011 when Republican lawmakers rallied to block bipartisan legislation signed by then-President George W. Bush to implement light bulb efficiency standards, requiring a switch from incandescent to LED light bulbs. Although there may be issues with LEDs, including upfront cost, flickering and variable light quality, Republicans ignored the evidence that LED bulbs last 25 times longer, use up to 90% less energy, reduce heat output and carbon emissions and represent a small but positive step in how we use energy. Instead, Republicans made it a personal liberty issue and an example of government interference. In 2012, Republican U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann from Minnesota even introduced the Light Bulb Freedom of Choice Act.

The partisan political divide in our country sadly mandates that Republicans must even oppose scientifically sound innovations that improve energy efficiency, especially if favored by the so-called elites and hated libs. Fortunately, with rare exceptions, as of August 1, 2023, the sale of incandescent light bulbs has been officially banned in the U.S., allowing the average American household to save about $225 each year on its utility bill.

— Frona H. Brown, Pikesville

