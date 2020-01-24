The article, “Summer is hotter in Baltimore neighborhoods that have seen racial ‘redlining.’ And the difference is more extreme here." (Jan. 16), describes the environmental impact of systematic racial “redlining” of neighbors in Baltimore and throughout the country. Few sun-blocking trees and many heat-absorbing pavements in poorer neighborhoods cause temperatures to rise much higher than in wealthy neighborhoods with many trees and less pavement.
Unfortunately, this situation will only get worse as overall temperatures rise with climate change. Moving away from fossil fuel use toward renewable energy sources is an obvious solution. Many economists and climate scientists endorse such a solution in the bipartisan “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act” (HR 763) which is now making its way through the U.S. Congress. Besides reducing fossil fuel emissions, another benefit for low-income communities is that the carbon dividends resulting from carbon fees will provide more disposable to those of us who use less energy.
Please encourage your representatives to endorse this legislation to help low-come communities and the planet.
Eric Jacobson, Catonsville
